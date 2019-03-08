Man denies drugs charges

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Leiston man arrested after police found drugs worth nearly £1,000 in his flat has denied being a drug dealer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Mercer told Ipswich Crown Court that 57 wraps of cocaine found under a sofa were for his own use.

He said he had paid £400 for the cocaine and hid it under his sofa because he didn't want to share it with friends who came to his flat.

You may also want to watch:

Mercer said 33 wraps of heroin found in a tin on his coffee table belonged to a visitor and he had thought the tin only contained tobacco.

Mercer, 41, of Colonial Court, Leiston, denies possessing cocaine and heroin with intent to supply in September 2017.

Raj Joshi, prosecuting, said the total value of the drugs found in Mercer's flat was £970.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts on Monday September 2 and will return on Tuesday September 3 to continue its deliberations.