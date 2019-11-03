E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'Brazen' and 'opportunistic' burglar jailed for over two and a half years

PUBLISHED: 15:27 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 23 December 2019

Ryan Shaw from Leiston has been jailed for two and a half years Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for two and a half years after carrying out a string of burglaries.

Ryan Shaw of Garrett Crescent in Leiston appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, December 23 after pleading guilty to burglary, theft from a shop and theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, fraud by false representation and failing to provide a drug sample.

After pleading guilty for this incident, Shaw worked with the Operation Converter team and admitted a burglary at a dwelling on Aldeburgh High Street as well as a theft from a motor vehicle and four fraud offences.

This all took place on November 3, 2019.

Operation Converter allows offenders to own up to other crimes which can be taken into consideration at sentence.

When he was arrested Shaw was found to be in the possession of a Stanley knife, cannabis and a shopping bag with purchases from a Co-op.

He was subsequently charged with burglary, theft from a shop and theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article, possession of cannabis, fraud by false representation and failing to provide a drug sample.

Shaw has now been given a 32-month prison sentence.

DC Duncan Etchells from the Operation Converter team said: "Shaw is a brazen and opportunistic individual and to see him sentenced will hopefully give his victims some source of comfort.

"It's another great example of how Op Converter is a very effective way of giving offenders the opportunity to admit to further crimes if they choose.

"It is a process that enables offenders to engage with us and for police to detect additional crimes. This allows officers to make contact with the victims and to give them some positive news."

