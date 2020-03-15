Inquest opened into death of man last seen leaving pub in Leiston
PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 June 2020
Archant
An inquest has been opened into the death of a Leiston man found dead earlier this year.
Michael Squirrel, 38, from Leiston was found dead on March 15, 2020.
The inquest at the Suffolk Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Squirrel was last seen at a pub on March 14.
It is believed that Mr Squirrel left the pub alone and he was found hanging by his partner at 6.50am the next morning.
Senior coroner for Suffolk, Nigel Parsley confirmed that an internal case review into Mr Squirrel’s death will be held on July 25 with an inquest date set for September 4.
