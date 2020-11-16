E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

PUBLISHED: 15:43 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:32 16 November 2020

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 30s has died following a medical emergency inside an address in Leiston, police have confirmed.

The ambulance service, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, were called to an address in High Street on Saturday evening, November 14, following reports a man had been suffering from a medical emergency.

The air ambulance was seen circling over the town, before landing in the Victory Road Rec around 8pm.

A spokeswoman from Suffolk police confirmed a man in his 30s died at the scene, despite the best efforts of all involved.

The spokeswoman confirmed the man’s next of kin have been informed.

“Police are treating the death as unexplained but it is not thought to be suspicious,” she said. “A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.”

