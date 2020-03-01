Go-ahead given to convert police station into homes

The old Leiston Police Station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Leiston's former police station is set to be turned into six flats with eight new homes in the grounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

East Suffolk Council has at last given the go-ahead to the proposals - which were first submitted 18 months ago by Suffolk Constabulary - after much deliberation.

You may also want to watch:

Officers moved out of the inter-war building in Kings Road, Leiston, in 2018 and into a joint base with the fire service.

While planning officers considered the project, a second application was submitted last September for six flats and seven new buildings, all of which would be affordable homes. A decision has still not been made on this application.

Leiston Town Council recommended approval for both schemes but has expressed concern over the number of parking spaces to be provided.

Councillors were pleased however to see Orwell Housing applying - the second application - to develop the site and welcomed the possible additional social rented properties.