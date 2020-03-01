E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Go-ahead given to convert police station into homes

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 March 2020

The old Leiston Police Station Picture: SIMON PARKER

The old Leiston Police Station Picture: SIMON PARKER

Leiston's former police station is set to be turned into six flats with eight new homes in the grounds.

East Suffolk Council has at last given the go-ahead to the proposals - which were first submitted 18 months ago by Suffolk Constabulary - after much deliberation.

You may also want to watch:

Officers moved out of the inter-war building in Kings Road, Leiston, in 2018 and into a joint base with the fire service.

While planning officers considered the project, a second application was submitted last September for six flats and seven new buildings, all of which would be affordable homes. A decision has still not been made on this application.

Leiston Town Council recommended approval for both schemes but has expressed concern over the number of parking spaces to be provided.

Councillors were pleased however to see Orwell Housing applying - the second application - to develop the site and welcomed the possible additional social rented properties.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Patient becomes third to test negative for coronavirus in Suffolk

Victoria Surgery in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Dad needs Bailey back’ - plea to help find 90-year-old’s missing pet

Bailey the spaniel is missing. Have you seen her? Picture: HEATHER MURPHY

Man dies after car comes off road into pond

A man has died after his car came off the road and into a pond in Gazeley, near Newmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Person from Essex tests positive for coronavirus

People wearing face masks on the London Underground Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Appeal over kite-surfer after crews rescue abandoned kit at sea

Kite surfing taking place off Felixstowe Ferry and Bawdsey - an RNLI crew has rescued and abandoned rig Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Ipswich are a better side than people think,’ says Blackpool boss Dunn

Blackpool boss David Dunn congratulates goalscorer Joe Nuttall. Photo: Pagepix Ltd

WATCH: Only Fools and Horses actor opens beach hut for disabled Tyler

Andy Hodgson (right) has donated a beach hut to disabled boy Tyler Gueizelar (front) after a rogue trader destroyed his old one. Here he is pictured with actor Paul Barber (left) and his mother Tahn Gueizelar (middle). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

How you can spot three planets in the morning sky this month with nothing more than a pair of binoculars

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24