E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New flats and houses planned for town's old police station

PUBLISHED: 11:42 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 10 October 2019

Leiston Police Station may soon be converted into affordable flats Picture: Simon Parker

Leiston Police Station may soon be converted into affordable flats Picture: Simon Parker

The site of Leiston's former police station may soon be converted into "affordable" flats and houses, according to new plans.

Leiston Police Station, in Kings Road, has been vacant since last year.

Peter Wells Architects have now submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to install six flats in the property, as well as build seven new homes on the remaining site.

The submitted design and access statement said: "The proposal is to convert the existing building into six flats, with three being located on the ground floor and three being located on the first floor. Each floor of the building will contain two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flats.

"Also on the site, two new semi-detached houses will be constructed, and a further terrace of houses will be constructed consisting of four two-storey dwellings and an end-terrace bungalow. Each of these dwellings has two bedrooms, with the exception of the bungalow that has one bedroom."

You may also want to watch:

Peter Wells confirmed their intention to provide ample parking space for the new homes, with 12 spaces reserved for the six flats.

However, the firm noted how the site is located "close to good transport links and services."

The layout of the building will be "respected and retained as much as possible", Peter Wells added.

Peter Wells also committed to making the new homes affordable for residents, adding: "We would expect the affordable housing to be secured by a Section 106 agreement that may incorporate a local lettings clause, ensuring that the dwellings will be offered to people with a local connection in accordance with the terms of East Suffolk Council's established policy."

The statement concluded: "The design and layout of the propose dwellings has been carefully considered so that the new build homes are suitable for, and blend into, the existing street-scenes, they will not impact on the neighbouring dwellings, and the converted flats will respect the form and layout of the original building."

John Rayner, town clerk for Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council, said: "We're comfortable with what the developers are trying to achieve. We'll be looking at the finer details to esnure there's enough parking in accordance with our neighbourhood plan."

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Triple murder probe: Brothers and friend had stab wounds to neck, inquest told

From L-R: Richard Booth and brothers Danny Gibson and Jason Gibson who were all killed in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Argos to relocate Ipswich store

Argos, in Carr Street, Ipswich, is relocating. photo: Archant.

Furniture firm allegedly left disabled and elderly customers £80k out of pocket, court hears

David Waters leaving Suffolk Magistrates' Court at an earlier hearing Picture: ARCHANT

Police ‘aware’ of claims about dogging on Felixstowe seafront

Dogs are only allowed on Felixstowe beach at certain times of the year. Dogging usually happens at certain times of the night Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

A healthy breakfast and no chips at lunchtime for staff

Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf and Spa is introdcing a number of new initiatives focussing on staff wellbeing and mindfulness. Andrew Tokely trainee management accountant, Josh Avent Gallery restaurant manager and Stephen Young, head greenkeeper. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND HOTEL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists