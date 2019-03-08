New flats and houses planned for town's old police station

Leiston Police Station may soon be converted into affordable flats Picture: Simon Parker

The site of Leiston's former police station may soon be converted into "affordable" flats and houses, according to new plans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leiston Police Station, in Kings Road, has been vacant since last year.

Peter Wells Architects have now submitted a planning application to East Suffolk Council to install six flats in the property, as well as build seven new homes on the remaining site.

The submitted design and access statement said: "The proposal is to convert the existing building into six flats, with three being located on the ground floor and three being located on the first floor. Each floor of the building will contain two one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flats.

"Also on the site, two new semi-detached houses will be constructed, and a further terrace of houses will be constructed consisting of four two-storey dwellings and an end-terrace bungalow. Each of these dwellings has two bedrooms, with the exception of the bungalow that has one bedroom."

You may also want to watch:

Peter Wells confirmed their intention to provide ample parking space for the new homes, with 12 spaces reserved for the six flats.

However, the firm noted how the site is located "close to good transport links and services."

The layout of the building will be "respected and retained as much as possible", Peter Wells added.

Peter Wells also committed to making the new homes affordable for residents, adding: "We would expect the affordable housing to be secured by a Section 106 agreement that may incorporate a local lettings clause, ensuring that the dwellings will be offered to people with a local connection in accordance with the terms of East Suffolk Council's established policy."

The statement concluded: "The design and layout of the propose dwellings has been carefully considered so that the new build homes are suitable for, and blend into, the existing street-scenes, they will not impact on the neighbouring dwellings, and the converted flats will respect the form and layout of the original building."

John Rayner, town clerk for Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council, said: "We're comfortable with what the developers are trying to achieve. We'll be looking at the finer details to esnure there's enough parking in accordance with our neighbourhood plan."