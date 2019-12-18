E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: 'It's Christmas Eve, buh!' - Suffolk posties record hilarious video

PUBLISHED: 14:06 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 18 December 2019

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Leiston and Aldeburgh posties come together to sing a special version of 'Fairytale in New York' Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE

Postal workers from Leiston have put a Suffolk twist on a well-known Christmas tune, as they look to spread some festive cheer.

Staff at Leiston Royal Mail delivery office have shared a hilarious video on Facebook of their rendition of Fairytale of New York, with members dressed in festive outfits to "give a Christmas gift" to their loyal customers.

The video shows nine staff members - and one dog - all coming together to sing the witty Christmas tune.

Speaking of the video, Beth Dunthorne, one of the postal workers involved, said: "We are completely taken aback by the response online.

"It was only meant to be a little light-hearted effort after a friend challenged us to do our own video following Framingham RM's video last week. But it's really got the whole office smiling."

The video has received more than 350 shares online, with hundreds of comments pouring in with support.

Starring in the video is Jackie Chandler on vocals and Jonathon Gibbs on the keyboard, along with Rachel Girling, Tom Rabett, Trina Bickers, David Scrivener (and his dog Bramble), Steve Cundy, Harriet Shotter and Beth Dunthorne.

Beth Dunthorne and her wife Jackie Chandler wrote the Suffolk version of the tune, with Jonathon putting together the musical arrangement.

Beth added: "I'm mega proud of everyone involved, especially Jax my wife on lead vocals."

The song starts off with "it was Christmas Eve, buh!" and jokes "we've got mountains of parcels and rivers of cards, but this General Election's really made things quite hard".

On Facebook people have been calling it "brilliant" and saying they have "smashed the challenge".

