Video

WATCH: Suffolk posties sing ‘we’re all in this together’ for NHS

The postal workers in Leiston have recorded an incredible video thanking NHS staff. Picture: BETH DUNTHORNE BETH DUNTHORNE

Postal workers from Leiston have put a twist on the well-known Human League song ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ in a light-hearted video, as they hope to raise money for the NHS.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staff at Leiston Royal Mail delivery office shared the video of their rendition with the words ‘we’re all in this together’ after people from their post rounds begged them to upload something similar to their Christmas hit.

More: ‘It’s Christmas Eve, buh!’ – Suffolk posties record hilarious video

The video was created by the 11 posties – and dog Bramble – to show appreciation and celebrate the hard work of the NHS during the pandemic.

Beth Dunthorne, who created the video with Russell Child, said: “We really hope that people have enjoyed it.

“Apart from Jax, we know we can’t sing, but the point is to raise a smile and some money for a really good cause.”

The video stars Jackie “Jax” Chandler as lead vocalist who wrote the new words after seeing the version of ‘Together In Electric Dreams’ by the National Teachers’ Choir.

Also featuring in the video is Jonathon Gibbs who did the musical arrangement, Harriet “Taz” Shotter-Martin, Phillip Stollery, Paul “Chop” Goffin, Tom Rabett, David Scrivener, Russell Child, Rob Arthur, Trina Bickers, Marc Joseffson, Ian “Cookie” Cook, Rachel Girling and Beth Dunthorne.

Beth said: “We were thinking about doing a song as a couple of people from rounds had said we should.

“We couldn’t pick one until we saw the National Teachers’ Choir version, it’s really amazing.”

The posties decided to put the video together for charity, choosing the NHS at this important time for all the great work they are doing.

“We are hoping we can make some money for them and also entertain people at the same time,” explained Beth.

“We love this little town and just want to do some good through being a bit silly which is what we excel at here at the delivery office.”

To donate to the posties fundraiser see here.