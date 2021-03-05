News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Pupils dress up as words to mark World Book Day

Katy Sandalls

Published: 8:27 AM March 5, 2021   
Leiston primary school world book day

Phoebe as stripy Isabella as sparkly and Mrs Chattenberry as exhausted - Credit: Leiston Primary School

Pupils at a Suffolk school dressed up as different words to mark World Book Day. 

Key worker children at Leiston Primary School decided to take a different turn with their usual World Book Day celebrations by ditching book characters for words. 

Each pupil had a different word which they then had to design their outfit for the day around. 

Among the words that pupils had to embody were "sparkly", "stripy" and "hideous".

Leiston primary world book day

Connor as hideous and Mrs Fryer as flamboyant - Credit: Leiston Primary School

Staff also joined in with the dressing up event.

As well as dressing up the school embraced the day with special virtual readings from well known stars of stage and screen who read stories that meant something to them and sent special messages to the pupils.  

Those involved included actors from Les Miserables, Oliver and Matilda as well as TV stars from shows like Call The Midwife, Holby City and Coronation Street. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
