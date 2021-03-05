Pupils dress up as words to mark World Book Day
- Credit: Leiston Primary School
Pupils at a Suffolk school dressed up as different words to mark World Book Day.
Key worker children at Leiston Primary School decided to take a different turn with their usual World Book Day celebrations by ditching book characters for words.
Each pupil had a different word which they then had to design their outfit for the day around.
Among the words that pupils had to embody were "sparkly", "stripy" and "hideous".
Staff also joined in with the dressing up event.
As well as dressing up the school embraced the day with special virtual readings from well known stars of stage and screen who read stories that meant something to them and sent special messages to the pupils.
Those involved included actors from Les Miserables, Oliver and Matilda as well as TV stars from shows like Call The Midwife, Holby City and Coronation Street.
