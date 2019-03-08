Sunshine and Showers

Road closed by police in search for missing Suffolk man

PUBLISHED: 15:52 20 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 20 July 2019

Brian Nunn, 82, has gone missing from his home in Leiston sparking a Suffolk police appeal Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A road has been closed in a Suffolk town as part of the search for a missing man from Leiston.

Officers have confirmed that the closure of Abbey Road in Leiston is in relation to the search for Brian Nunn, 82, who went missing from his family home in the town yesterday.

Suffolk police put out an emergency appeal earlier today expressing their growing concern for the safety of Mr Nunn who was last seen at 10am on Friday, leaving his home on foot.

Detectives say the 82-year-old has medical conditions, which requires medication.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, of medium build but does stoop over, has grey hair with dark flecks, and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing beige trousers, a navy T-shirt, and a dark brown gilet.

Witnesses said that they had been turned away from the area by officers who were setting up a perimeter around the road.

A spokesperson from Suffolk police said: "We can confirm that the road closure in Leiston is in relation to our search for Brian Nunn."

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Brian, or has any information about where he might be, should contact the duty sergeant for Halesworth on 101, quoting CAD 444 of July 19.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

