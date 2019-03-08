Youngster learn about Suffolk’s rural past through dance

The performance followed the lives of the Garrett family Picture: SAMANTHA MOSS Archant

Pupils from four Suffolk primary schools have taken part in a special dance performance to mark the life of the Garrett family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The dance told the story of rural Suffolk in the 19th century Picture: SAMANTHA MOSS The dance told the story of rural Suffolk in the 19th century Picture: SAMANTHA MOSS

The youngsters from Grundisburgh Primary School, Springfield Junior School, Rendlesham Primary School and Bealings Primary School took part in the special performance at DanceEast.

The schools have been working with dance teacher Sam Moss to the story of Leiston’s best-known family and the influence they had in Suffolk in the 19th century.

Each class developed their own dance ahead of time and then spent a day rehearsing together to create a single dance which was performed in front of parents and invited guests.

John Lynch, headteacher at Grundisburgh Primary School said:“At a time of great stress in our education system – budget cuts, pressure on schools to produce ever-improving test results – it is vital that we sustain a broad and rich education for all our children.

Four primary schools from across Suffolk joined together for the performance Picture: SAMANTHA MOSS Four primary schools from across Suffolk joined together for the performance Picture: SAMANTHA MOSS

“This can be done through ensuring that our children have access to the arts. Dance is a vital part of this education and, like all of the Arts, can enrich children’s understanding of themselves and the world around them, besides supporting their health and wellbeing.’