Gallery: Steam parade heralds start of the busy tourist season at Long Shop

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Rachel Edge

One of Suffolk’s best-loved attractions has opened its doors for the tourist season – and is looking forward to a busy few months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The award-winning Leiston Long Shop held its annual Steam Up! day with a chance for people to see the wide range of exhibits and enjoy a parade of full-size steam traction egines through the town centre and in steam at the museum all afternoon.

Among the exhibits at the museum – once the home of the Garrett engineering works and the world’s first purpose built workshop for assembly line production – was a 1937 Buick Special 8 Saloon, given on long term loan by Stephen Haylock, of Cambs, which was used as the factory’s staff car for 19 years before being sold to one of their employees.

The event was the first of a packed programme for all ages throughout the next six months including the Suffolk Steampunk Spectacular, and school holiday activities and family days during the summer.