Gallery: Steam parade heralds start of the busy tourist season at Long Shop

PUBLISHED: 12:54 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 03 April 2019

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Rachel Edge

One of Suffolk’s best-loved attractions has opened its doors for the tourist season – and is looking forward to a busy few months.

Steam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGESteam engines parade through town at Leiston Long Shop Steam Up day. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

The award-winning Leiston Long Shop held its annual Steam Up! day with a chance for people to see the wide range of exhibits and enjoy a parade of full-size steam traction egines through the town centre and in steam at the museum all afternoon.

Among the exhibits at the museum – once the home of the Garrett engineering works and the world’s first purpose built workshop for assembly line production – was a 1937 Buick Special 8 Saloon, given on long term loan by Stephen Haylock, of Cambs, which was used as the factory’s staff car for 19 years before being sold to one of their employees.

The event was the first of a packed programme for all ages throughout the next six months including the Suffolk Steampunk Spectacular, and school holiday activities and family days during the summer.

Most Read

Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

The Hadleigh Ram has announced its closure.

Armed police swoop on road near Ipswich station

Armed police and dog units are at the scene in Burrell Road, near its junction with Willoughby Road Picture: ARCHANT

Two popular Suffolk pubs close suddenly

The Lavenham Greyhound pub, near Sudbury Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Have you seen 15-year-old Freddie from Bury St Edmunds?

Freddie Taylor, 15, has gone missing from Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich game at Bolton in doubt as Wanderers matchday staff reportedly threaten strike

Bolton Wanderers once again face a winding up order over an unpaid tax bill on Wednesday. Photo: PA

