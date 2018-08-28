Sunshine and Showers

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

PUBLISHED: 13:12 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 07 February 2019

Police at the scene of the fire in Leiston Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Suffolk police announced this morning that what was believed to be human remains had been found at the site of a fire in Leiston. This is what is known so far about the incident.

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANTForensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

What happened?

What are thought to be human remains have been found at the scene of a portable building fire in Leiston.

Where did the fire take place?

A corden in place in Leiston Picture: ARCHANTA corden in place in Leiston Picture: ARCHANT

The fire took place at a portable building beside one of three football pitches which belongs to Leiston Town Athletic Association.

The portable building is in the corner of a field, away from the nearest road and houses.

It was used for storage before it fell into disrepair and had not been used in months, said a man who picked up the phone at Leiston Town Athletic Association.

“The windows have been knocked out some time ago due to vandalism,” he said.

“It wasn’t used for anything in particular, just for dumping stuff there.”

When did it happen?

Police believe a fire took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Police and fire crews were not called to the scene until Wednesday afternoon.

What have Suffolk Constabulary said?

Investigations are still taking place at the scene with forensic vans among the vehicles present at the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A police scene remains in place in Victory Road while investigations into the circumstances of what has happened continue.”

What have Suffolk Fire and Rescue said?

A spokesman for the service said that a fire officer had been down to the scene yesterday afternoon but that no appliances had been sent.

What are people saying locally?

Those living in Leiston have been shocked and disturbed by the news that human remains may have been found on the site, with many people unaware that a fire had taken place at the site.

An unnamed resident living near the scene said: “It’s horrific to hear about the fire. The whole community will be shocked by the news.

Lindsey Whale who works at the neighbouring cadet centre said: “It’s a bit disturbing to hear that human remains have been found.

“The building was like a port-a-cabin. I’m not aware that anyone lived in the building but they did have bonfires next to it. There was always someone watching the fires though.

“I just assumed it was somewhere they would shelter when they had the fires.

“I think people around here will be shocked by the news because that sort of thing doesn’t happen.

“Fires happen sometimes but to hear someone was in there is awful.”

