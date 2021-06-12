News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Friendly' GP surgery given £8,500 thank you from patients

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 11:00 AM June 12, 2021   
Leiston residents thank doctors by raising £8k for GP surgery, which has helped fund a new ECG machi

Leiston Surgery has been given an £8,500 donation from residents after a 'thank you' campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"A hundred times thank you" - that is Leiston's message to its popular GP surgery after patients rallied round to raise more than £8,500 for doctors who helped them during the coronavirus crisis.

The sudden rise of pandemic in March 2020 left many people feeling vulnerable and afraid.

But patients said that Leiston Surgery went "above and beyond" to support the town throughout the crisis - not least through its speedy Covid vaccination programme.

"The more the orderly Covid vaccination programme was rolled out at the beginning of the year, the more people were wondering what they could do to say thank you to the surgery for being so efficient throughout the many months of the pandemic," said Lesley Hill, chairman of the practice's patient participation group.

Lesley Hill Chairman. Leiston residents thank doctors by raising £8k for GP surgery, which has helpe

Lesley Hill, chairman of The Leiston Surgery patient participation group, helped to organise the fundraising campaign - Credit: Charlotte Bond

So she and other members of the group's committee organised "thank you stations" across the town, where people could donate to show their appreciation.

You may also want to watch:

At first, it was thought the stations at places such as Nichols Family Butchers, Platts greengrocers, the Co-op and the town council office would raise hundreds of pounds at best.

But the campaign exceeded everyone's expectations by raising more than £8,500.

Most Read

  1. 1 Postman who abandoned 'undriveable' van wins unfair dismissal claim
  2. 2 Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit
  3. 3 The 36 best restaurants in Suffolk according to the AA guide 
  1. 4 Cornell attracting Championship interest as Ipswich contract is terminated
  2. 5 'We are in for three, four or five players' - Town CEO Ashton on new signings and deliver 'dramatic change' for Cook
  3. 6 Oxford boss hits out at 'ludicrous' League One spending while appearing to take swipe at Ipswich Town
  4. 7 A14 and A12 set for major upgrade work
  5. 8 GP surgery with more than 3,000 patients announces closure
  6. 9 Town face competition from Championship club for Rotherham midfielder Crooks
  7. 10 Ashton reveals season ticket sales and hails impact of Ed Sheeran sponsorship

The money has allowed the surgery to buy a new electrocardiogram (ECG) machine, which measures heart activity, as well as revamp its indoor and outdoor areas where staff can take a break during long days at work.

Sarah McLennan Practice Manager. Leiston residents thank doctors by raising £8k for GP surgery, whic

Sarah McLennan, practice manager at The Leiston Surgery, with a new ECG machine bought with the money - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It certainly shows how people feel about the surgery," Mrs Hill said.

Leiston residents thank doctors by raising £8k for GP surgery, which has helped fund a new ECG machi

The indoor area for staff at The Leiston Surgery - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"What has come across is the kind and caring nature of everyone at the surgery, which has been there long before the pandemic.

Leiston residents thank doctors by raising £8k for GP surgery, which has helped fund a new ECG machi

The outdoor area at The Leiston Surgery is due to be revamped - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The pandemic has given people even more of a reason to say thank you."

Mrs Hill said the campaign, which also took online donations via JustGiving, "wasn’t focused solely on raising funds".

She added: "It was about giving the community a chance to say in their own words what the surgery means to them.

"Many cards of warm and grateful words have been sent for the surgery team to enjoy and share.

"We the committee know exactly how lucky we are to have such an efficient and friendly surgery. We hear positive news and reviews on a regular basis.

"The 'thank you' campaign has seen all of that gratitude for the surgery brought together."

Leiston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ipswich Town’s Gwion Edwards celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Edwards set to leave Ipswich Town to join League One rivals

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Abbey Road in Leiston is blocked due to a crash Picture: TOM POTTER

Suffolk Live

Four in hospital after crash between car and pick-up truck

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive on Air Force One at RAF Mildenhall in Suffol

Joe Biden | Updated

US President Joe Biden tells of pride in Suffolk airbase on historic visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
West Bromwich Albion's Rekeem Harper celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the

Town make offer for West Brom midfielder Harper

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus