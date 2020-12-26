Leiston Surgery chosen as one of the Covid-19 vaccination sites

Published: 11:00 AM December 26, 2020

Leiston Surgery has been selected to be a Covid-19 vaccination site - but people have been told they must wait to be contacted, and not call.

Clinics will be run from January 11, 2021, at the Sizewell Sports and Social Club, an employee said on Facebook.

She added: "Please do not call the surgery to ask when you will be able to receive your vaccination, rest assured that we will contact you when are are able to vaccinate you."

The news comes after it was revealed more than 600,000 people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of last week.

Figures from the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) showed 616,933 people had been given a jab between December 8 and December 20.

You may also want to watch:

This was made up of 521,594 people in England, 56,676 in Scotland, 22,595 in Wales and 16,068 in Northern Ireland.

Figures on how many people have been given a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK will now be published on a weekly basis.

Raymond Wray, 81, was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at Colchester Hospital - Credit: ESNEFT

MORE: Raymond, 81, first person given coronavirus vaccine in the region

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, currently the only one regulated for use in the UK, has so far been administered to care home residents, those over 80 years old, and health and social care staff at more than 500 sites in the UK.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the vaccination programme is "continually expanding" - Credit: PA

Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock said: "In just over three weeks, the NHS in every part of the UK has already set up hundreds of vaccination sites to ensure those most in need can receive their jab as quickly as possible.

"This is just the beginning and we are continually expanding our vaccination programme to help everyone get back to normal in the future."

Vaccinations will continue over Christmas with the rate of vaccination expected to increase as more doses become available.