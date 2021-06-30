Published: 7:00 PM June 30, 2021

Fred McMullan, 14, said it is a dream come true to be racing a Donington Park. - Credit: BD Racing UK

From learning to ride motorcycles at the age of six to making his British Junior Supersport debut — how a Suffolk teenager is preparing for the race of his life.

Fred McMullan, 14, said it is "a dream come true" to be competing in the British Superbikes Junior Class this weekend at Donington Park at the World Superbike Championships.

Fred said: "I'm very excited to be taking part and working with BD Racing UK, as without their help this would never have happened.

Fred McMullan, 14, said it is "a dream come true" to be competing in the British Superbikes Junior Class this weekend at Donington Park. Here he is pictured racing at Snetterton motor racing circuit. - Credit: JTW Motorsport Photography

"It is a dream come true, but I hope this is just the start of the dream and will lead to bigger and better opportunities."

The Leiston teenager has been racing since the age of six, after taking up motocross in 2013.

In 2017, Fred entered the British Minibike Championships in the standard class of Mini GP 140, finishing third in the winter series and fourth during the summer series the following year.

One week before turning 12, Fred passed his ACU Licence and commenced racing an Aprilia

RS125, finishing third out of the Aprilia’s within the Superteen Class.

Last year, Fred joined the British Motorcycle Racing Club competing within the ACU Team Green

Junior Cup riding a restricted Kawasaki Ninja 400.

This is when he was spotted by BD Racing UK, who took him under their wing.

Speaking ahead of the race, Fred said he was looking forward to racing against some of his old rivals from his British Mini Bike days.

Fred McMullan, 14, has been riding since the age of six. - Credit: BD Racing UK

He said his training has included his usual 12 mile bike rides, which he does at least four times a week, along with weight training and general exercise.

He said: "I watch a lot of YouTube videos to help me learn the tracks and the different lines to take.

"I also watch a lot of Scott Reddings' track guides and his fitness routines which have really helped.

"I would like to say a really big thank you to everyone who has sponsored/donated money for this event. I hope to make you all proud of me."

BD Racing UK added: "We believe that this young superstar has potential to succeed and progress

within the sport of Motorcycle Racing and wish him good luck at his premier within the British

Superbike (BSB) HEL Junior Supersport Class."