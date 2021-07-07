Leiston teen finishes in top 20 at British Superbike Championship debut
A 14-year-old boy from Leiston fought off torrential rain over the weekend to finish in the top 20 at the British Superbike Championship.
Fred McMullan faced the top riders in his class at Donington Park over the weekend, and was one of the youngest riders within the British Superbike (BSB) HEL Junior Supersport.
The youngster headed out onto the Donington GP Circuit for the first time in free practice on Friday morning, having only competed on the Donington National Circuit the year before.
He worked hard during qualifying and this was rewarded with a lap time of 1:51.553, 1.215 seconds faster than free practice and well within the cut off lap time.
Fred qualified in 34th place and managed to finish his first race in 19th place — a huge achievement.
He went on to claim 33rd place in race two, 29th in his third race and 25th in the final race.
BD Racing said Fred "knuckled down and persevered" through the challenging conditions, even working his way up to the 17th spot during race one.
Ian Soilleux, BD Racing's team manager, said: “Considering Fred’s experience and age we are extremely proud of his, and the team's achievements this weekend. We shall continue working with Fred and we look forward to our next round at Brands Hatch GP with BMCRC (BEMSEE) on the weekend of July 17 and 18."
Fred said he was "very pleased" with the results he achieved over the weekend in his debut at the British Superbike Championship.
"It still feels very surreal that I finished in the top 20 in a British Championship," said the teenager.
"I can’t thank everyone enough for this fantastic opportunity, especially Ian and all at the team of BD Racing.
"My appreciation also goes to all my followers, supporters and especially my sponsors without whom this opportunity would not have been possible."