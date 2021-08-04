News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Consultation to look at town centre traffic ahead of proposed Sizewell C construction

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 7:00 PM August 4, 2021   
How Post Office Square in Leiston could look under new plans

How Post Office Square in Leiston could look under new plans - Credit: LDA Design

Radical changes could be made to a Suffolk town centre ahead of the proposed construction of a new nuclear power station.  

Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council is now consulting on plans to make changes in the town centre while plans for Sizewell C are considered.  

The proposals will include a one-way system designed to make the town centre safer, a state-of-the art cycle route linking the town centre with the wider area as well as plans to “green” the streetscape .

It's hoped that new seating areas in Old Post Office Square will encourage people to stay in the town and create an event space. 

Appetite for change in the town centre was first highlighted in a Town Appraisal in 2002, where residents were asked a series of questions about life in Leiston.  

You may also want to watch:

One of the issues identified was increasing traffic in the town centre, particularly since the construction of Sizewell B.  

The ambition to improve the traffic management in the town centre was later incorporated in the Leiston Neighbourhood Plan. 

Leiston's high street is full of independent shops Picture:ARCHANT

There could be a number of changes to Leiston's High Street - Credit: Katy Sandalls

The new proposals, led by the town council, have been developed with the Suffolk County Council Highways team and East Suffolk Council and link in with the Leiston Community Land Trust plans for the development of Leiston’s retail sector, housing provision and green spaces. 

The consultation on the plans will last until August 30. 

The town council said that the prospect of Sizewell gaining consent had brought need changes to the town “into sharp focus” but said it would be looking to complete the scheme no matter what the outcome of the Sizewell application.  

John Last has recieved a BEM for Services to the fire and rescue service and to the community in Suf

Leiston Town Council chairman John Last - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Leiston-cum-Sizewell Town Council chairman, John Last BEM, said: “Leiston’s traffic management and town centre improvements are long overdue and the prospect of creating a safer and more enjoyable space for our residents and visitors is an exciting one.  

“The Town Council is looking forward to sharing our ambitions with our residents throughout August and getting their feedback before we set the wheels in motion to start the project in earnest.  

“It is our intention to ensure the future of Leiston, with its enviable independent retail offer, is safe, green and clean for our own community and the people who visit.”  

Sizewell
East Suffolk News

