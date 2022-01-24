Crews called to fire in Leiston

Fire crews are at the scene of a building fire in Leiston - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a building fire in Leiston.

Crews were called to the fire in Waterloo Avenue just before 1.30pm today, Monday, January 24.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances have been deployed to the building fire.

They did not have any more details at this time.

Appliances from Orford and Aldeburgh are currently at the scene.

More to follow.