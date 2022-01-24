News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews called to fire in Leiston

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:27 PM January 24, 2022
The crews were called to Ballingdon Hill near Sudbury just before 9am. File photo

Fire crews are at the scene of a building fire in Leiston - Credit: Archant

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a building fire in Leiston.

Crews were called to the fire in Waterloo Avenue just before 1.30pm today, Monday, January 24. 

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances have been deployed to the building fire. 

They did not have any more details at this time. 

Appliances from Orford and Aldeburgh are currently at the scene. 

More to follow. 

