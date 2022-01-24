Crews called to fire in Leiston
Published: 2:27 PM January 24, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a building fire in Leiston.
Crews were called to the fire in Waterloo Avenue just before 1.30pm today, Monday, January 24.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said two appliances have been deployed to the building fire.
They did not have any more details at this time.
Appliances from Orford and Aldeburgh are currently at the scene.
More to follow.
Most Read
- 1 The most beautiful places to live in Suffolk - according to estate agents
- 2 Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest
- 3 'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon
- 4 The Secrets of Dunwich: East Anglia's lost capital
- 5 Villages shock as seven Suffolk postboxes stolen in 10 days
- 6 5 places to spot celebrities in Suffolk
- 7 Serious fire breaks out at home in Woodbridge
- 8 Cash machines stolen in ram raid at Tesco in Brandon
- 9 'Ludicrous' - Stanley boss on 'big turning point' in Town loss
- 10 6 roadworks to avoid in Suffolk this week