Highways clarify why busy town road was closed for roadworks

Waterloo Avenue has recently been closed for roadworks Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Suffolk Highways have clarified why a main route through a Suffolk town was closed for roadworks despite some residents not believing it needed resurfacing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents in Leiston raised concerns that they had not been given any warning about the road resurfacing on Waterloo Avenue which began earlier this week.

The road was closed between Park Hill and Church Road between 9am and 4.30pm from Monday to Friday.

A diversion route was put in place taking residents through Park Hill and back round to Saxmundham Road.

However, residents along the road said they were forced to park elsewhere with no access to their own drives.

Others questioned why a road that wasn’t as bad compared to other routes was being resurfaced at all.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Highways has now clarified why the work was carried out so soon, saying that it was looking at changing the ways it communicates with residents.

A spokesman for Suffolk Highways said: “The resurfacing of Waterloo Avenue was due to be completed within the next financial year; however, due to additional funding being received, this allowed us to bring some sites forward. By completing the sites sooner, this will prevent the surface from requiring more extensive repairs in the future.

“Following a communications review, and our aim to reduce the number of letter drops we undertake, we are limiting the sites where letter drops are issued. We are currently looking at introducing an information leaflet to provide this information.

“We can confirm that advanced information signs were put out on site prior to the works commencing.”

MORE: ‘No quick fixes’ to Bury St Edmunds parking problems - but review to help find solutions