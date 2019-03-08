Stunning pictures show storm clouds over Suffolk

A woman from Leiston has snapped a beautiful image of storm clouds outside her Suffolk home as the region braces for a potential outbreak of thunder and lightning overnight.

Clare Middleditch snapped the image of the stormy sky in east Suffolk from outside her Leiston home this evening.

The Twitter account 'Capel St Andrew Farm' has also shared some impressive pictures of Suffolk's skies.

It tweeted: "What an impressive start to a storm #clouds #weather #storm #farming #thunder #suffolk".

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place for the East of England overnight.

The Met Office is warning that sudden and rapid flooding could hit homes and businesses.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services, while sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures for motorists.