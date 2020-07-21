Pools and gym to reopen at Leisure World Colchester

One of Colchester’s busiest leisure centres is set to reopen its swimming pool, gym and fitness facilities for the first time since lockdown.

Leisure World Colchester’s leisure pool, fitness pool and Activa gym will reopen on Saturday July 25 following the government’s easing of lockdown measures.

Changes to guidelines for the leisure industry were announced two weeks ago following scientific and medical advice.

The announcement means Leisure World Colchester, in Cowdray Avenue, will be able to reopen some facilities, providing social distancing measures are in place.

The centre’s staff have been busy preparing the site to minimise risks from coronavirus, including adding signage, a one-way system, a new cleaning regime and hand sanitiser stations.

Additionally, only a limited number of customers will be able to attend the centre at any one time to allow for social distancing.

Theresa Higgins, Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for commercial services, said: “Leisure World facilities are an important part for the health and wellbeing of many residents.

“I know the reopening of the gym and fitness pool will be a relief for existing members and exciting for new customers.

“We’re really keen to help everyone to stay fit and active during the pandemic, so we’ve removed membership joining fees for the foreseeable future.

“It’s really important that customers book sessions before visiting the centre to allow Leisure World to practice social distancing. If a booking is not made unfortunately you will be asked to leave and re-visit once a booking is made.”

Customers will need to book all activities online before visiting the centre.

Bookings can be made from Wednesday, July 22.

Changing rooms will be open for customers using the swimming pools but will remain closed to Activa gym users until further notice.

Lockers inside the gym are available for storing small personal items. Initially, only Leisure World Colchester will open its door to members, visitors and families wanting to use the gym and pools.

Ms Higgins added: “We know many families will be excited to jump back into the leisure pool and to have some active fun with this summer.”