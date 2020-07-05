Teenager charged with having knife in centre of Bury St Edmunds
A teenager has been charged with possessing a kitchen knife in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.
Suffolk police were called to Crown Street at around 1.30am on Sunday.
An 18-year-old was arrested for being in possession of the knife and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.
Leo Baker, of Tannery Drive, Bury St Edmunds, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. Baker was also charged with possession of knife in a public place and with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a separate incident on June 24 in Maynewater Lane, Bury St Edmunds.
He will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on September 8.
