Teenager charged with having knife in centre of Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:51 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:51 05 July 2020

Leo Baker, 18, has been charged after police stopped a man carrying a kitchen knife in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Leo Baker, 18, has been charged after police stopped a man carrying a kitchen knife in Bury St Edmunds (file photo) Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been charged with possessing a kitchen knife in the centre of Bury St Edmunds.

Suffolk police were called to Crown Street at around 1.30am on Sunday.

An 18-year-old was arrested for being in possession of the knife and was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

Leo Baker, of Tannery Drive, Bury St Edmunds, has now been charged with possession of a knife in a public place. Baker was also charged with possession of knife in a public place and with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in a separate incident on June 24 in Maynewater Lane, Bury St Edmunds.

He will appear before Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on September 8.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

Lost in lockdown – the Suffolk businesses which have closed due to coronavirus

(L-R) Casablanca, Bounce, and The Rampant Horse. Picture: ARCHANT/TIM LEGGETT

Coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk plummets to among lowest in England

Coronavirus infection rates in Suffolk are among the lowest in England, according to public health data (stock image) Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

