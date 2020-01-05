E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Nine top tips for sticking to your new year's fitness goals

PUBLISHED: 16:30 05 January 2020

Owner of Iron Mighty, Leo Martin, has given his top tips for getting fit Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owner of Iron Mighty, Leo Martin, has given his top tips for getting fit Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New year, new you or so the saying goes. More often than not, however, we struggle to stick to our goals for the new year, including being healthy.

Leo said that one of the keys to getting fit was finding something you loved Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoLeo said that one of the keys to getting fit was finding something you loved Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Leo Martin, director of Iron Mighty gym in Saxmundham has given us nine top tips to help you stick to your new year's fitness goals.

1) Start with small changes to your daily routine

This is the easiest way to get some extra activity in. For example, parking your car at the opposite end of the car park and walking the extra steps to your destination. It seems small but it all adds up!

Prioritising your work out time might seem difficult but it can prove key Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPrioritising your work out time might seem difficult but it can prove key Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

2) Find something you love

When it comes to exercise, there is no definitive right or wrong method; find a way to move that you enjoy - whether it be run, swim, dance, or a circuit class.

If you enjoy it you are more likely to stick with it long term.

Getting a training buddy can often prove beneficial Picture: Getty Images/iStockphotoGetting a training buddy can often prove beneficial Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3) Find a way to fit it into your routine

Morning workouts can be a great way to set you up for a successful day; likewise, choosing to exercise during your lunch break can be a convenient way to fit it into a busy schedule. Alternatively, evening workouts are a great way to switch off and forget about the stresses of the day. If it works for you, it works.

4) Concentrate on the journey

Sometimes we have bad workouts or bad days and it seems like the whole world is against us. You can't let it get you down; focus on the positives and remember why you started.

5) Get a training buddy

Having someone to work out with can be fun and keep you accountable to each other. Plus they know exactly how you're feeling because they're doing it with you.

6) Don't be intimidated

We are all in the same boat. Change doesn't happen overnight and everyone starts somewhere - the important thing is that you started.

7) Avoid fad diets

They don't work and can leave you on a fad "merry-go-round". Keep it simple.

8) Prioritise your workout time

You're worth it. It may feel selfish putting time aside for yourself but we can all do with being a little kinder to ourselves.

9) Learn to let go of the guilt

Sometimes we just need cake. It doesn't mean your healthy lifestyle is ruined just enjoy it and then get back on track.

The key with all of these tips is consistency.

Being 'good' for a week or two every few months won't get you the results you want. Get into better habits and be consistent. In six months won't believe the changes that you've made!

