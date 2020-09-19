E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Teenager who drove stolen BMW at 120mph during police pursuit is banned from the roads

PUBLISHED: 13:03 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:03 19 September 2020

Leo Munns, of Witham, was sentenced after admitting a series of car thefts in north Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Leo Munns, of Witham, was sentenced after admitting a series of car thefts in north Essex Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A teenager who drove a stolen car at up to 120mph while attempting to evade police has been sentenced for a spate of vehicle thefts across north Essex.

Leo Munns, 19, was wanted in connection with burglaries at homes in Rosewood Close, Colchester, on February 16 and Chalks Road and Yew Close in Witham on February 21 and 22.

Cars were stolen from each house - including a BMW, which police stopped in Benfleet on February 26.

Munns was driving along the A13 towards London at speeds of up to 120mph and failed to stop when police were in pursuit.

Police used a stinger to bring the BMW to a stop, but Munns got out and ran off towards Dagenham.

The BMW Munns was driving had been stolen from Chalks Road and had fake number plates.

Munns had left behind his mobile phone in the car, which contained text messages discussing the BMW, and an Audi that had been stolen from Yew Close.

An investigation showed the phone was at the location of all three burglaries at the times they were committed.

Munns was arrested on the A130 at Boreham Interchange on March 19 during a policing operation targeting criminals using the roads.

The car he was driving was linked to crime.

Munns, of Crittall Road, Witham, appeared at Basildon Crown Court on September 14 where he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burgle.

He also admitted dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when he was pursued by police on the A13.

Munns was sentenced to a three-year detention and training order and banned from driving for four years and nine months.

Detective Constable Gemma White, of Braintree CID, said: “Munns had no regard for the distress he caused the victims of his crimes, and thought he could get away from police.

“He was wrong and the strength of the evidence we had meant he had no option but to admit the offences in court.”

