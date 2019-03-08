E-edition Read the EADT online edition
67-year-old man dies following crash between tractor and bicycle

PUBLISHED: 22:05 24 August 2019 | UPDATED: 22:18 24 August 2019

A man has died following a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

A 67-year-old man who died following a collision between a bicycle and a tractor in Redgrave has been named as Leonard bates.

The incident occurred on Fen Street at around 9.40 am yesterday (August 23) when a cyclist and a tractor towing a trailer collided.

The emergency services attended the scene and treated a man.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital by ambulance for treatment, but sadly died today (August 24).

His next of kin have been informed.

Pending formal Coroner's inquest proceedings and formal identification procedures, the deceased has been identified as 67-year-old Leonard Bates from the Ingham area.

The road was closed yesterday while officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team carried out enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk Police, quoting reference CAD 79 of 23 August.

