‘Friendly and outgoing’ father was fatally injured in collision with tractor, inquest hears

25 March, 2020 - 17:00
Leonard Bates, 67, from Ingham in Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor last August Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A retired engineer from Suffolk who died following a collision with a tractor suffered multiple injuries and had to have his leg amputated, an inquest heard.

Father-of-two Leonard Bates, from Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, died at the West Suffolk Hospital last August – a day after the bicycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a tractor towing a trailer.

Police and ambulance crews had been sent to the scene of the incident in Fen Street, Redgrave, on August 23.

On Tuesday, an inquest into the 67-year-old’s death heard Mr Bates had his right leg amputated as a result of the collision.

Area coroner Jacqueline Devonish said Mr Bates had been cycling along a country lane when he was struck by a tractor.

The tractor driver and Mr Bates had been aware of each other and he had waited on the verge for the tractor to pass but somehow the tractor collided with him, she told Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich.

Emergency crews attended and the 67-year-old was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, where he died the following morning.

Serious collision investigation teams stayed at the scene carrying out enquiries into what happened and the road was closed for several hours.

Ms Devonish said Mr Bates’ medical cause of death was due to multiple injuries sustained as a result of a road traffic collision.

The inquest heard Mr Bates had been born in London and lived in the village of Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds.

He was a retired engineer and married to Susan Bates, a former clerical assistant.

Following his death, Mr Bates’ family paid tribute to him and said in a statement: “Len Bates was tragically taken from us on the morning of August 24, 2019, having been involved in a collision the day before whilst enjoying one of his regular cycle rides.

“Len was very much loved by his wife Sue and his boys Andrew and Peter.

“He was friendly and outgoing, Len would help anyone who needed him and had a lot of time for his family and friends.

“He will be sorely missed by his family, his friends, and everyone that knew him.”

Expressing her condolences to Mr Bates’ family, the coroner concluded he died as a result of a road traffic collision.

