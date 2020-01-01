E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Inquest opens into death of 64-year-old cyclist

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 January 2020

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Redgrave near Diss Picture: SIMON PARKIN

An inquest into the death of a 67-year-old man who died following a collision between a bicycle and a tractor in Redgrave has opened.

Leonard Bates, from Ingham, near Bury St Edmunds, died after he was involved in a collision with a tractor towing a trailer while riding his bike on Fen Street on August 23, 2019.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich until a later date to allow for an investigation to be carried out.

On the day of the crash, Mr Bates had been riding his bicycle along Fen Road in Redgrave at around 9.40am when the incident happened.

The emergency services including the police and ambulance service attended the scene and treated Mr Bates.

He was taken to the West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, by ambulance for treatment, but sadly died on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

The road was closed while officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Team carried out inquiries but reopened later on in the day,

