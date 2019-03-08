Tributes paid to father of two who died in tractor crash

Leonard Bates, 67, from the Ingham area of Suffolk, died after being involved in a collision with a tractor in August Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

Tributes have been paid to a 'friendly and outgoing' cyclist who died after being involved in a crash with a tractor and trailer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leonard Bates, 67, was on one of his regular cycle rides on Friday, August 23 when he was involved in the collision in Fen Street, Redgrave, around 9.40am.

The father of two from the Ingham area suffered serious injuries during the crash and died the following day, having been taken to West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, for treatment.

In a statement, his family said: "Len Bates was tragically taken from us on the morning of August 24, 2019, having been involved in a collision the day before whilst enjoying one of his regular cycle rides.

"Len was very much loved by his wife Sue and his boys Andrew and Peter.

"He was friendly and outgoing, Len would help anyone who needed him and had a lot of time for his family and friends.

"He will be sorely missed by his family, his friends, and everyone that knew him."