Published: 4:03 PM April 30, 2021

Suffolk police have named a man in his 80s who died in a collision on the A143 - Credit: Google Street View

Police have named 85-year-old Leonard Rice as the man who died following a collision on the A143 at Rickinghall.

Officers were called shortly after 10.05am on Thursday, April 29 to reports of a collision involving a black Ford Focus and a grey Toyota Corolla at the junction of the A143 and B1113 Finningham Road.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue, an ambulance and air ambulance also attended.

Despite the efforts by a member of public and paramedics, the driver of the Toyota Corolla died a short time later at the scene.

Pending formal coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified Mr Rice, from Cotton, as the man who died.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, along with anyone driving in the area just prior to the incident who has a dashcam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 21775/21.