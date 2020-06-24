E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man to face trial over alleged GBH assault

24 June, 2020 - 11:30
Leonardo Boucheron appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 54-year-old man is due to go on trial later this year after appearing in court to deny inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.

Leonardo Boucheron attended Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and to plead not guilty to the charge.

Boucheron, of Park Garden, West Row, near Mildenhall, is accused of having caused another man, Luke Walker, grievous bodily harm, without intent to inflict such harm, last summer.

The offence is alleged to have happened in Bury St Edmunds on August 3, 2019.

Judge Rupert Overbury instructed that Boucheron’s trial be added to a two-week ‘warned list’ to begin at any point during the fortnight beginning October 26.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Boucheron was released on unconditional bail.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Man understood to have died after falling from third floor flat in Ipswich

Police at the scene of the incident at a block of flats off Duke Street, Ipswich Picture: BRAD JONES

