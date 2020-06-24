Man to face trial over alleged GBH assault

Leonardo Boucheron appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 54-year-old man is due to go on trial later this year after appearing in court to deny inflicting grievous bodily harm on another man.

Leonardo Boucheron attended Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, nationality and to plead not guilty to the charge.

Boucheron, of Park Garden, West Row, near Mildenhall, is accused of having caused another man, Luke Walker, grievous bodily harm, without intent to inflict such harm, last summer.

The offence is alleged to have happened in Bury St Edmunds on August 3, 2019.

Judge Rupert Overbury instructed that Boucheron’s trial be added to a two-week ‘warned list’ to begin at any point during the fortnight beginning October 26.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Boucheron was released on unconditional bail.