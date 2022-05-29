Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies, aged 86

Breaking

Legendary former Newmarket jockey Lester Piggott has died in hospital.

Piggott, whose Classic haul included nine Derby victories, has died at the age of 86, his son-in-law William Haggas has announced.

Piggott was taken to hospital in Switzerland on Monday, May 23.

The winner of 4,493 races, who is widely regarded as the greatest flat racing jockey of all time, was admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem but made a swift recovery.

He was known worldwide after his hugely successful racing career that lasted the best part of 50 years and was still regarded as Britain's most famous jockey years after he quit the saddle.

