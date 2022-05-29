News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Legendary jockey Lester Piggott dies, aged 86

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:43 AM May 29, 2022
File photo dated 01-06-2019 of Lester Piggott. The record-breaking former champion jockey is current

Legendary former Newmarket jockey Lester Piggott has died - Credit: PA

Legendary former Newmarket jockey Lester Piggott has died in hospital.

Piggott, whose Classic haul included nine Derby victories, has died at the age of 86, his son-in-law William Haggas has announced.

Piggott was taken to hospital in Switzerland on Monday, May 23

The winner of 4,493 races, who is widely regarded as the greatest flat racing jockey of all time, was admitted to intensive care in 2007 due to a heart problem but made a swift recovery. 

He was known worldwide after his hugely successful racing career that lasted the best part of 50 years and was still regarded as Britain's most famous jockey years after he quit the saddle. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk
Newmarket News

