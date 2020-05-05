How will you be marking the anniversary of VE Day on Friday?

People came together to celebrate VE Day in Stowmarket in 1945, but things will be different this year. Reference: Print/VE file

For years organisations have been planning how to celebrate the 75th anniversary of VE-Day, but the coronavirus lockdown has effectively knocked all of these off the agenda.

But new ways of marking the anniversary have been devised – and people are being invited to mark the day in their own homes and gardens.

A series of events is being broadcast to encourage people to mark the anniversary in their own homes and gardens while coming together virtually to feel as if they are marking the event together.

The day really starts with a two-minute silence across the country at 11am led by the Archbishop of Canterbury to remember all those who lost their lives during the Second World War.

After that different areas and streets are marking the event in their own way with families planning picnics in their own gardens or “front garden street parties” with householders having picnics in their front gardens at the same time to try to bring a community feeling.

One of these is Brunswick Road in Ipswich where residents will he picnicking in their front gardens from noon.

During the afternoon the BBC will broadcast a recording of Sir Winston Churchill’s announcement of the surrender of Germany at 2.45pm and there are expected to be other family picnics starting after this at about 3pm.

The day’s celebrations will continue during the evening with a major concert broadcast by the BBC including an address to the nation by The Queen at 9pm.

If your family is holding a special VE Day event we would love to hear from you and see any pictures you take that could be considered for publication. If you want to send us any pictures please send them to paul.geater@archant.co.uk and will.jefford@archant.co.uk