Women-only clubbing experience to launch in Ipswich

Jane Spencer-Rolfe and Ronni-Louise Hetherington have set up a women only club night called 'Let's Bop' which launches at Unit 17 on Wednesday November 28th from 7:30pm - 10pm Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

If you haven’t stepped into a nightclub in a few years, it can be slightly daunting to make the move onto the dancefloor.

But now two ladies are hoping to encourage people to strut their stuff once again with a new clubbing experience - exclusively for women.

Let’s Bop will be launched at Unit 17 in Ipswich tonight (Wednesday, November 28).

The organisers of Let’s Bop, launched in Ipswich this week, are encouraging woman to come along and let their hair down, without the pressure of worrying about what other people think.

Let’s Bop was started by Jane Spencer-Rolfe, of Needham Market, at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket. Her aim was to get women out and dancing and feeling confident.

Ms Spencer-Rolfe said the aim is that “women can feel comfortable and safe enjoying a night out”.

Earlier this year, she said: “I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit.

“With Let’s Bop, we are a three generational outfit doing something which is very much a tomorrow’s idea, as an ageing and often stressed-out population need to find simple ways of feeling good, and doing things that are good for them.

“Everyone needs to keep moving - and all the better doing something enjoyable such as dance.”

Ronni-Louise Hetherington, who has helped arrange the inclusive night at Unit 17, said: “Once you’ve been along once, you’ll know what it is all about.

“There’s absolutely no judgement with Let’s Bop, we just want women to have a good time.

“There are times when I have felt as a woman I don’t want to be at various venues due to my age, but I still want to enjoy music and the atmosphere of a club but feeling comfortable with who I am now.

“It’s a way that I can support other women, bring a way of release and escapism from the day to day, and have a damn well-earned good time.”

Both organisers pride themselves on the music played on their club nights, which ranges from classic disco to Eminem.

Ms Hetherington explained: “Just because you are slightly older, or a mum, that doesn’t mean you don’t know about good music.”

The launch night at Unit 17 takes place at 7.30pm.

There is no need to book for the event which is £5, cash only.

To find out more about Let’s Bop in Ipswich, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds, visit the website.