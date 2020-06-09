Artists’ thanks for key workers set in stone

Josephine Crossland carving Thank You Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST Lettering Arts Trust

Artists from across Britain have created their own unique hand-carved tributes to key workers as part of a Suffolk charity’s drive to support the mental health of frontline staff.

Louise Tiplady; Rainbow Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST Louise Tiplady; Rainbow Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

Each piece either bears a heartfelt quotation or borrows colour from the rainbow now synonymous with gratitude for NHS and key workers.

Rainbow cast by Charlotte Howarth Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST Rainbow cast by Charlotte Howarth Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

With stone in short supply since quarries closed during lockdown, the lettering artists sourced off-cut material found in their studios.

Stonecarver Charlotte Howarth said: “There are so many people who have put themselves on the frontline to care for the community, from health workers to teachers, from care workers to refuse collectors. I hope that these artworks will become permanent tokens of appreciation for some unsung heroes – a little personal thank you.”

The hand-carved rainbows are for sale under the auspices of the Lettering Arts Trust, based at Snape Maltings, with 10% of the proceeds donated to Our Frontline.