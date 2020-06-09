E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Artists’ thanks for key workers set in stone

PUBLISHED: 12:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 09 June 2020

Josephine Crossland carving Thank You Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

Josephine Crossland carving Thank You Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

Lettering Arts Trust

Artists from across Britain have created their own unique hand-carved tributes to key workers as part of a Suffolk charity’s drive to support the mental health of frontline staff.

Louise Tiplady; Rainbow Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUSTLouise Tiplady; Rainbow Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

You may also want to watch:

Each piece either bears a heartfelt quotation or borrows colour from the rainbow now synonymous with gratitude for NHS and key workers.

Rainbow cast by Charlotte Howarth Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUSTRainbow cast by Charlotte Howarth Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

More: Ipswich mum who helped start ‘rainbow trail’ expresses pride as Queen praises movement

With stone in short supply since quarries closed during lockdown, the lettering artists sourced off-cut material found in their studios.

Stonecarver Charlotte Howarth said: “There are so many people who have put themselves on the frontline to care for the community, from health workers to teachers, from care workers to refuse collectors. I hope that these artworks will become permanent tokens of appreciation for some unsung heroes – a little personal thank you.”

The hand-carved rainbows are for sale under the auspices of the Lettering Arts Trust, based at Snape Maltings, with 10% of the proceeds donated to Our Frontline.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Air ambulance called to collision between Audi and motorcycle

All emergency services attended the accident in Bedfield Road, Earl Soham. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘Well done to Marcus Evans, he’s fighting’ - Posh chief MacAnthony on Ipswich owner

Marcus Evans and Darragh MacAnthony, the owners of Ipswich and Peterborough, both want to finish the season on the pitch. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Roads and junctions set to be shut as Suffolk boosts walking and cycling

More cycle lanes - and other road changes - are to be put in place in Suffolk towns to encourage people to walk and cycle Picture: GETTY IMAGES./ISTOCKPHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Death threat prisoner’s second walk-out an ‘act of self-sabotage’

Scott Chandler walked out of Hollesley Bay prison between roll calls Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person has become trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Artists’ thanks for key workers set in stone

Josephine Crossland carving Thank You Picture: LETTERING ARTS TRUST

Fuller Flavour: Why I don’t think League One season should be decided by PPG

Ipswich Town and their fellow EFL clubs will vote on ending the season today
Drive 24