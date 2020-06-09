Artists’ thanks for key workers set in stone
PUBLISHED: 12:11 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 09 June 2020
Lettering Arts Trust
Artists from across Britain have created their own unique hand-carved tributes to key workers as part of a Suffolk charity’s drive to support the mental health of frontline staff.
Each piece either bears a heartfelt quotation or borrows colour from the rainbow now synonymous with gratitude for NHS and key workers.
With stone in short supply since quarries closed during lockdown, the lettering artists sourced off-cut material found in their studios.
Stonecarver Charlotte Howarth said: “There are so many people who have put themselves on the frontline to care for the community, from health workers to teachers, from care workers to refuse collectors. I hope that these artworks will become permanent tokens of appreciation for some unsung heroes – a little personal thank you.”
The hand-carved rainbows are for sale under the auspices of the Lettering Arts Trust, based at Snape Maltings, with 10% of the proceeds donated to Our Frontline.
