Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grave of German pilot has new headstone - 75 years on from death in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 10:00 24 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:20 24 November 2018

Aviation historian Bob Collis at the new headstone in Lowestoft, which details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Aviation historian Bob Collis at the new headstone in Lowestoft, which details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Archant

It is an “extraordinary story” that started in the wartime skies over Lowestoft and “has now come full circle.”

Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Pleiss familyLeutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Pleiss family

For 75 years ago the body of a young German pilot was washed ashore and buried in Lowestoft after his plane crashed in the sea while on a wartime minelaying mission.

Now a new headstone bearing his name and details has been unveiled – replacing the headstone that was previously marked “A German serviceman.”

The Pleiss family in 1942. Picture: Pleiss familyThe Pleiss family in 1942. Picture: Pleiss family

And local aviation historian Bob Collis, who has spent decades researching the story, admitted that the pilot’s family finally have closure.

Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss was on his very first operation when his Do 217 bomber was caught in a searchlight beam as it crashed into the sea off Ness Point at Lowestoft on May 11, 1943.

The headstone Ein Deutscher Soldat - A German serviceman - as it previously was in Lowestoft. Picture: Bob CollisThe headstone Ein Deutscher Soldat - A German serviceman - as it previously was in Lowestoft. Picture: Bob Collis

Later, two bodies were washed ashore, and one was identified as Willi Stocker, the Observer from Lt Pleiss’s bomber. However, the other body could not be positively identified.

In 1991 a chance remark by a builder working on a house in Hastings, Victoria in Australia brought local aviation historian Bob Collis into contact with Erica Slater, Eberhard’s sister. “

The new headstone in Lowestoft details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob CollisThe new headstone in Lowestoft details Leutnant Eberhard Pleiss. Picture: Bob Collis

Mr Collis said: “Erica and her sister Gisela came to Lowestoft in 1993 and visited the graves. Like me they were convinced the man in grave 522 was their brother but the Commonwealth War Graves Commission took years of obbying before they finally agreed to replace the headstone with one bearing his name.”

In May, Nicky Frowen – a niece of the German pilot – who lives in Southampton, visited the grave for the 75th anniversary and was taken to Ness Point to see the area where her uncle’s plane went down.

Mr Collis said: “Nicky told me she felt her 89-year-old mother Erica was only holding on until this is done. The new headstone arrived on September 27 and I immediately emailed pictures to Nicky in Australia.

“Erica saw the pictures of her brother’s headstone and told all her family in Australia and Germany.

“Nicky messaged me on October 27 to tell me her mother had died. Her elder sister Gisela passed away in Germany on November 6 so all three siblings are now together again.”

Mr Collis added: “He may have been flying for Hitler and Nazi Germany but this young man has relatives now living in England, Australia and Germany, and for them this is the final chapter.

“It finally removes the doubt of not knowing what happened to Eberhard.

“The new headstone closes the book on an extraordinary story which began in the wartime skies over Lowestoft and has now come full circle.”

Topic Tags:

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

08:52 Dominic Moffitt
The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services were called to the A143 where a Ford Transit van was on fire.

25 Essex libraries at risk of closure in future plans

29 minutes ago piers meyler
Libraries are at risk of closure Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Women and young people will be disproportionally hit by library cuts across Essex, the county council has been told as it warns around a third its libraries could close.

Busy roads and packed trains forecast as fayre attracts festive crowds

09:56 Richard Cornwell
Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre will continue over the weekend when heavy traffic is expected.

Traffic in Bury St Edmunds will be at its busiest all year today and tomorrow as tens of thousands of visitors arrive to enjoy the town’s huge Christmas fayre.

See what’s on at the Bury St Edmunds Fayre this weekend

08:49 Will Jefford
Schoolchildren lead the lantern parade from the Arc shopping centre to the Angel Hill to open the annual Christmas Fayre in Bury St Edmunds last year Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre is in full flow with thousands descending on the Suffolk town to get a first taste of Christmas festivity, but what is in store for the weekend?

RSCPA calls for donations as it prepares to help thousands of animals in need

08:38 Dominic Moffitt
The RSPCA received 1,715 calls from people in Suffolk and Essex to their animal cruelty hotline last Christmas Picture: RSPCA

The RSPCA has revealed it received more than 1,700 calls to its cruelty hotline last Christmas from concerned residents in Suffolk and Essex.

‘Keyboard warriors’ spreading spite are adding to police workload, says top officer

06:45 Andrew Papworth
Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Aggressive “keyboard warriors” are burdening police with additional work as officers are forced to investigate spiteful comments being spread on social media.

Train services ‘returning to normal’ after signalling problems cause ‘severe delays’

23 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Trains at Lowestoft Station. Pictures: MICK HOWES

Train services on the Ipswich to Lowestoft line have been “severely disrupted” due to signalling problems.

Most read

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

As one flagship Marks and Spencer store moves out, what next for the empty town centre retail space?

Marks and Spencer Clacton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s shocking’ – Campaigners’ fury after visually impaired woman accused of being ‘fake’

Police would like to speak with this man in connection with the incident Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE

Updated Fry-up? ‘Van of meat’ ablaze on main road

The A143 running past the village of Wattisfield Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Sometimes the table does lie... I honestly believe we’re going to be fine’ – Lambert on Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert scratches his head after tonight's 2-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24