Lorry hits barriers at level crossing causing traffic chaos
PUBLISHED: 17:30 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 24 July 2020
Archant
Level crossing barriers at Manningtree have been completely knocked off their hinges following a collision with a lorry causing disruption to both road and rail services.
The A137 is currently closed while repairs take place to make the level crossing safe for trains and road vehicles to use.
This is expected to take two hours but Network Rail’s engineers are working as quickly as possible.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.
Rail passengers should check how their journey might be affected.
A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We have engineers on site carrying out repairs as quickly as they can.
“I apologise to those affected and understand how frustrating this disruption is, especially as we approach home time on a Friday.
“It is vital that we make the level crossing safe for everyone before re-opening the road.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.