Level crossing cameras rolled out in Suffolk and Essex

PUBLISHED: 16:17 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:17 01 July 2020

New safety measures are coming into place at level crossings across Suffolk Picture: NETWORK RAIL

New safety measures are coming into place at level crossings across Suffolk Picture: NETWORK RAIL

New level crossing cameras are being rolled out in Suffolk and Essex to stop dangerous drivers risking their lives on the tracks.

New traffic cameras are being installed by Network Rail at several level crossings Picture: HERMIONE WAYNew traffic cameras are being installed by Network Rail at several level crossings Picture: HERMIONE WAY

Network Rail, funded by Greater Anglia, has started work to install red-light safety enforcement (RLSE) cameras at 13 level crossings across Anglia.

Like speed cameras, they will identify vehicles that fail to stop at level crossings when red lights are flashing and the pictures they capture can be used to support legal action against bad drivers.

Offenders are automatically notified of their offence and depending on the severity of the offence different levels of enforcement are applied.

This could be a driver awareness course, £100 fine and three points on a licence or a criminal prosecution.

Signs warning drivers the cameras are in place will also be installed to act as an additional deterrent.

The cameras will be installed at the following level crossings across the region:

Crossings that will see changes in Suffolk and Essex:

Haughley: Station Road, IP14 3QP

Stowmarket: Stowupland Road, IP14 5AS

Palgrave: Crossing Road, IP22 1AU

Bentley: Station Road, IP9 2DB

Baylham: Mill Lane, IP6 8JW

Manningtree: The Causeway, CO11 2LH

Braintree: Church Street, CO5 9AL

There was a lucky escape caught on CCTV in 2019 when two cars barely escaped the path of a train at Thorpe End level crossing, though this was shown to be an error causing the barriers to lift too early.

Daniel Fisk, public and passenger health and safety manager for Anglia, said: “Level crossings pose a very real safety risk.

“These cameras are a proven, cost-effective way to improve safety and encourage motorists not to take unnecessary risks when crossing the railway.

“Knowing that jumping the lights or swerving the barriers at a level crossing will almost certainly result in a prosecution is enough to make most drivers think twice.”

Matt Wakefield, head of safety, security and sustainability at Greater Anglia, added: “The work being undertaken will be of benefit to everyone as it will increase the levels of safety around our network.”



