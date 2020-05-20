Take care when crossing tracks says Network Rail as more trains operate

Network Rail has warned about dangers at level crossings. Picture; RALPH HODGSON/NETWORK RAIL RALPH HODGSON

Network Rail has warned people track crossings for their daily exercise that the number of trains using the lines has increased over the last week as more people need to use them to get to work.

t has warned pedestrians – and drivers using level crossings – to be especially careful over the bank holiday weekend as more people might want to get out of their homes to stretch their legs.

Members of the public whose daily exercise includes using level crossings are urged to take extra care this week as rail services have increased.

They are also reminded to close gates and keep children close by and dogs on a lead when crossing and parents should also make their children aware of the dangers. Cyclists should always dismount before walking their bike across.

When using a level crossing, pedestrians should:

Concentrate – it’s easy to get distracted, especially by phones, music and conversation.

Stop, look and listen. Follow signs and instructions.

Check both ways before crossing – if there is a train coming, don’t cross.

Understand the warnings (lights, barriers, alarms).

Cross quickly, keeping children close and dogs on a lead.

Becky Crocker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for Anglia, said: “It’s great that everybody’s enjoying their daily exercise and we want to help people do this safely. Up until now, people may not have seen a train on their daily walk but level crossings that were quiet last week will be busier this week, so it’s important to follow the instructions and double check before you cross. Don’t take any chances and stop, look, listen.”