Man charged in connection with £25k armed robbery and three shop raids

Levi Hilden appeard on video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man has been charged with being involved in three shop burglaries and a £25,000 armed robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Levi Hilden, 36, is charged with conspiracy to burgle Nethergate Brewery, Hennessey Lifestyle and Boots, in Sudbury, between December 11 and January 17.

He is also charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in Sudbury between February 11, 2018 and January 17, 2019.

He is alleged to have been involved in the robbery of jewellery and other items worth £25,000 in Quay Lane on Wednesday, December 18.

Hilden is accused of threatening one of two alleged robbery victims with an axe and threatening another person with a pole in Sudbury on December 13.

He is jointly charged with all four offences with Stuart Bocock, 29, of Thorntondale Road, Doncaster.

Before magistrates via prison video link on Tuesday, Hilden entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until a crown court hearing with Bocock on August 25.