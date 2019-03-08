Family pay tribute to 'wonderful brother' Dean Mattei

Tributes have been paid to Dean Mattei, who died at Addenbrooke's Hospita,l following a collision in Colchester. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A family left devastated by the death of their “great” son hope donating his organs will give the gift of life to others.

Essex Police named the victim of the crash in Lexden Road, Colchester on March 31 as Dean Mattei, who was 48 and lived in the town.

Mr Mattei was a pedestrian involved in a collision, believed to have included a Hyundai i30, in the early hours of the morning before being rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

He died in hospital one week later on Sunday, April 7.

In tribute, his family said: “Dean was a great son, a wonderful big brother, uncle and great uncle.

“He lived a somewhat unorthodox life and was known and loved by many from the rough sleeping community in Colchester, and to artists via Colchester Institute and Slack Space.

“His death is a terrible shock but we are greatly comforted by all the messages of support we have received.

“Dean is survived by his mum Eileen, sister Sophie, nephew Zak, niece Chloe, great nephews and niece Henry, Damien and Belle and his girlfriend, Lynne.

“We are so thankful to the Neurological Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke's for looking after Dean.

“Dean was an organ donor and we hope the gift he gave through his death brings life and hope to others.”

No arrests have been made following the crash, which occurred at around 2.35am on Sunday, March 31.

Those with information regarding the incident, or who could assist police with their investigation, should call Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 123 of March 31.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.