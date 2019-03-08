Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Family pay tribute to 'wonderful brother' Dean Mattei

PUBLISHED: 16:14 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:14 18 April 2019

Tributes have been paid to Dean Mattei, who died at Addenbrooke's Hospita,l following a collision in Colchester. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Tributes have been paid to Dean Mattei, who died at Addenbrooke's Hospita,l following a collision in Colchester. Pictures: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A family left devastated by the death of their “great” son hope donating his organs will give the gift of life to others.

Essex Police named the victim of the crash in Lexden Road, Colchester on March 31 as Dean Mattei, who was 48 and lived in the town.

Mr Mattei was a pedestrian involved in a collision, believed to have included a Hyundai i30, in the early hours of the morning before being rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

He died in hospital one week later on Sunday, April 7.

In tribute, his family said: “Dean was a great son, a wonderful big brother, uncle and great uncle.

“He lived a somewhat unorthodox life and was known and loved by many from the rough sleeping community in Colchester, and to artists via Colchester Institute and Slack Space.

“His death is a terrible shock but we are greatly comforted by all the messages of support we have received.

“Dean is survived by his mum Eileen, sister Sophie, nephew Zak, niece Chloe, great nephews and niece Henry, Damien and Belle and his girlfriend, Lynne.

“We are so thankful to the Neurological Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke's for looking after Dean.

“Dean was an organ donor and we hope the gift he gave through his death brings life and hope to others.”

No arrests have been made following the crash, which occurred at around 2.35am on Sunday, March 31.

Those with information regarding the incident, or who could assist police with their investigation, should call Essex Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting incident 123 of March 31.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A12 blocked due to three-car crash

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dogs rescued from flat after freak kitchen fire

Fire crews forced entry to the flat and rescued two dogs after they had accidentally started a fire. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Call centre jobs under threat

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Climate activists threaten to ‘shut down’ Heathrow Airport on Good Friday

Climate activists surround a pink boat parked during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Colchester man deliberately drove at A12 service station worker

Colchester man Evol Haughton deliberately drove at A12 service station worker, Ipswich Crown Court told. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists