How is Suffolk taking part in LGBT + History Month?

Published: 8:07 PM February 3, 2021

LGBT + History Month has begun and despite lockdown there are several ways for people in Suffolk to get involved.

The awareness campaign for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) people is running from February 1 to 28 and is recognised in Ipswich with a special exhibition to tell hidden stories.

The Pride in Suffolk's Past exhibition is planned for The Hold in Ipswich and will be opening subject to Covid restrictions during this month.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich, said the exhibition by Suffolk Archives will bring important stories to the current generation who might not know about life in previous decades.

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich is also supporting the month-long campaign and its Learning Resource Centre has informative materials available such as films on Planet eStream.

February is LGBT+ History Month!



You can find lots of resources collated by the LRC on @Planetestream



You'll also find more information and a calendar of events here: https://t.co/LaL8PZucvR#LGBTHM21 https://t.co/UaafLhDSUs — One (@SuffolkOne) February 2, 2021

The LGBT + History Month charity says the overall aim is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of the public.

