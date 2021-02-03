News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
How is Suffolk taking part in LGBT + History Month?

Holly Hume

Published: 8:07 PM February 3, 2021   
LGBT + History Month has begun, how is Suffolk taking part?

LGBT + History Month has begun and despite lockdown there are several ways for people in Suffolk to get involved.

The awareness campaign for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT+) people is running from February 1 to 28 and is recognised in Ipswich with a special exhibition to tell hidden stories.

The Pride in Suffolk's Past exhibition is planned for The Hold in Ipswich and will be opening subject to Covid restrictions during this month.

Paul West, Suffolk County Council's cabinet member for Ipswich, said the exhibition by Suffolk Archives will bring important stories to the current generation who might not know about life in previous decades.

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich is also supporting the month-long campaign and its Learning Resource Centre has informative materials available such as films on Planet eStream.

The LGBT + History Month charity says the overall aim is to promote equality and diversity for the benefit of the public.

Let us know how you're taking part by emailing our reporter at: holly.hume@archant.co.uk

