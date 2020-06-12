E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Two men, both 18, charged with fatal stabbing of teenager outside pub

PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 12 June 2020

Two men, both 18, have been charged with the murder of Liam Taylor Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Two men, both 18, have been charged with the murder of Liam Taylor Picture: PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager outside a pub in Essex.

Liam Taylor died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PALiam Taylor died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in Writtle Picture: VICTORIA JONES/PA

Liam Taylor, 19, from Chelmsford, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on Friday, January 31.

Another man, also 19, was also treated for stab wounds following the incident.

Last Thursday, Essex Police arrested Louis Colgate, 18, and Connor Smith, also 18, in connection with the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Both Colgate and Smith have now been charged with murder and attempted murder.

They were also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a woman on the same date as Mr Taylor’s death.

They were due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today.

A 21-year-old man from Chelmsford was also arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He was released on bail until 17 June.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Hairdressers and barbers may be able to open from July 4 under gradual easing of lockdown measures Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Fears ‘it wouldn’t take much’ for R number to rise above 1

The R rate has risen in the East of England - leading to fears of a second wave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

‘Such a shame’: Garden centre forced to close due to poor trading conditions

Marlows Home and Garden Centre, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT

Woman saved from water after trying to rescue dog

A person was trapped after saving a dog from a ditch in Woodbridge. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former MP and Suffolk villager charged over indecent image of child

Former parliamentary private secretary to the Defence Secretary, Eric Joyce, pictured while a Labour MP Picture: SEAN DEMPSEY/PA WIRE

Moving hip and knee surgery out of Ipswich is ‘detrimental’ to Suffolk patients, surgeons warn

An artist's impression of what the new orthopaedic centre will look like in Colchester. Picture: ESNEFT

Roads closed and extra market day planned as shoppers set to return

Working closely with Babergh District Council and Suffolk County Council, community leaders in Sudbury have announced road closures and an extra market day. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues ‘stepping up’ interest in Irish centre-half

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Luke McNally of St Pats Athletic. Picture: PA/STPATSATH

‘There are a lot more questions to be answered’ - Lambert on potential September start for 2020/21

Paul Lambert is unsure when the 2020/21 season will begin.. Picture Pagepix
Drive 24