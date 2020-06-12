Two men, both 18, charged with fatal stabbing of teenager outside pub
PUBLISHED: 12:21 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:21 12 June 2020
Two men have been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenager outside a pub in Essex.
Liam Taylor, 19, from Chelmsford, died after being stabbed outside the Rose and Crown pub in The Green, Writtle, on Friday, January 31.
Another man, also 19, was also treated for stab wounds following the incident.
Last Thursday, Essex Police arrested Louis Colgate, 18, and Connor Smith, also 18, in connection with the incident.
Both Colgate and Smith have now been charged with murder and attempted murder.
They were also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a woman on the same date as Mr Taylor’s death.
They were due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court today.
A 21-year-old man from Chelmsford was also arrested earlier this week on suspicion of assisting an offender and possession with intent to supply drugs.
He was released on bail until 17 June.
