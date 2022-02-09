'Incredibly exciting' library on site of former middle school opens

Needham Market's new library has opened on the former Middle School site. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Part of the former middle school site in Needham Market has been given a new lease of life today with the opening of a new library.

The project was funded by Mid Suffolk District Council, with the new library providing a bigger space for events and activities, as well as bookable meeting rooms.

The library, which is located at the new Teachers Close, is part of a development which includes 41 homes and will incorporate a sensory wall in a dedicated children's area.

The new library has a sensory wall in a dedicated childrens area. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chief executive of Suffolk Libraries - the charity which runs Suffolk's library services - Bruce Leeke said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be opening another new library for Suffolk residents.

"It’s already a big year as we celebrate Suffolk Libraries’ 10-year anniversary and this is the sixth new library to open in that time.

"All our libraries tailor their offer to suit the needs of the local community. Having dedicated, extra space will make a big difference to what we can offer to everyone in Needham Market."

The new library will serve the community in Needham Market and will also be lending iPad's. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Needham Market will be one of several libraries in Babergh and Mid Suffolk to allow people to borrow iPad's.

Cabinet member for economic growth at Mid Suffolk district council Gerard Brewster said: “The new library is part of our development of the former middle school site which will see over 40 new affordable homes delivered for the town.

"The former Victorian school building is being converted to accommodate a new library as well as a flexible space for range of events and activities.

The new library opened its doors to residents on Tuesday February 8. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"This is part of our wider vision for Needham Market which will also see the development of homes at the former Mid Suffolk HQ and the opening of a new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake, helping to create an attractive, successful and connected place for people to live, work and visit.”

Suffolk county council cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities Andrew Reid, said: “The new library in Needham Market will bring a real boost to the community, offering a modern space and improved services for residents, including dedicated spaces for children and new reading and learning activities on offer.

"Libraries are the heart of our communities and this new development demonstrates Suffolk County Council’s continued investment in libraries for future generations.”

Library manager Donna Grand. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



