'Incredibly exciting' library on site of former middle school opens
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
Part of the former middle school site in Needham Market has been given a new lease of life today with the opening of a new library.
The project was funded by Mid Suffolk District Council, with the new library providing a bigger space for events and activities, as well as bookable meeting rooms.
The library, which is located at the new Teachers Close, is part of a development which includes 41 homes and will incorporate a sensory wall in a dedicated children's area.
Chief executive of Suffolk Libraries - the charity which runs Suffolk's library services - Bruce Leeke said: “It’s incredibly exciting to be opening another new library for Suffolk residents.
"It’s already a big year as we celebrate Suffolk Libraries’ 10-year anniversary and this is the sixth new library to open in that time.
"All our libraries tailor their offer to suit the needs of the local community. Having dedicated, extra space will make a big difference to what we can offer to everyone in Needham Market."
Needham Market will be one of several libraries in Babergh and Mid Suffolk to allow people to borrow iPad's.
Cabinet member for economic growth at Mid Suffolk district council Gerard Brewster said: “The new library is part of our development of the former middle school site which will see over 40 new affordable homes delivered for the town.
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Three more points for Town
- 2 Roy Keane's dig at Woodbridge sparks defence of 'wonderful' town
- 3 Popular town pub set to re-open under new ownership
- 4 Will we see a Beast from the East part three this year?
- 5 Luxury hotel on River Stour undergoing major rebrand with new spa opening
- 6 Solskjaer and Carrick support McKenna as Town face Doncaster
- 7 Where Queen's Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across Suffolk
- 8 Police dog finds 14 small bags of white powder as officers arrest three men
- 9 20 more homes near Suffolk airfield set for planning permission
- 10 Orders for Suffolk bacon surge after Phillip Schofield praises it on TV
"The former Victorian school building is being converted to accommodate a new library as well as a flexible space for range of events and activities.
"This is part of our wider vision for Needham Market which will also see the development of homes at the former Mid Suffolk HQ and the opening of a new café and visitor centre at Needham Lake, helping to create an attractive, successful and connected place for people to live, work and visit.”
Suffolk county council cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities Andrew Reid, said: “The new library in Needham Market will bring a real boost to the community, offering a modern space and improved services for residents, including dedicated spaces for children and new reading and learning activities on offer.
"Libraries are the heart of our communities and this new development demonstrates Suffolk County Council’s continued investment in libraries for future generations.”