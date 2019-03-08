Names of fallen WWII soldiers added to village memorial

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The names of three Suffolk soldiers who died in the Second World War have finally been inscribed on a village memorial.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Villagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The addition of the names of Second Lieutenant Richard Dewing, Private Ivan Hazell and Trooper Thomas Benge were commemorated in a service of rededication at Lidgate church on Sunday November 3, a week ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Family members and representatives from regimental associations, along with other community groups, laid wreaths after the service led by the Venerable Dr David Jenkins, the Archdeacon of Sudbury.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Churchwarden Vanessa Watchman said the soldiers were the only known casualties from the village from WWII and it was not known why the names had never been added alongside those killed in WWI.

"We just don't know why they were never added but that has now been put right and the service went very well," she said.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

2Lt Dewing was born in 1921, and served with the Rifle Brigade.

He was killed in action in 1942 while carrying out a night reconnaissance patrol during the battle of Gazala, near Tobruk, in the Western Desert Campaign.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Trooper Benge was born in 1915 and served with the 17/21 Lancers.

He died of wounds suffered during the battle of Monte Cassino in Italy in 1944.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Pte Hazell died in 1944 aged just 18 in Colchester Hospital.

A member of the Royal Berkshire Regiment, he had served in the Army for six months and is believed to have caught an infection while based at a training centre near Colchester.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

You may also want to watch:

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN