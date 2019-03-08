E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Names of fallen WWII soldiers added to village memorial

PUBLISHED: 15:47 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 03 November 2019

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

The names of three Suffolk soldiers who died in the Second World War have finally been inscribed on a village memorial.

Villagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

The addition of the names of Second Lieutenant Richard Dewing, Private Ivan Hazell and Trooper Thomas Benge were commemorated in a service of rededication at Lidgate church on Sunday November 3, a week ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Family members and representatives from regimental associations, along with other community groups, laid wreaths after the service led by the Venerable Dr David Jenkins, the Archdeacon of Sudbury.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Churchwarden Vanessa Watchman said the soldiers were the only known casualties from the village from WWII and it was not known why the names had never been added alongside those killed in WWI.

"We just don't know why they were never added but that has now been put right and the service went very well," she said.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

2Lt Dewing was born in 1921, and served with the Rifle Brigade.

He was killed in action in 1942 while carrying out a night reconnaissance patrol during the battle of Gazala, near Tobruk, in the Western Desert Campaign.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Trooper Benge was born in 1915 and served with the 17/21 Lancers.

He died of wounds suffered during the battle of Monte Cassino in Italy in 1944.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Pte Hazell died in 1944 aged just 18 in Colchester Hospital.

A member of the Royal Berkshire Regiment, he had served in the Army for six months and is believed to have caught an infection while based at a training centre near Colchester.

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

You may also want to watch:

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCANVillagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Villagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who dies in World War Two, Second Lieutenant Richard Dewing, Private Ivan Hazell and Trooper Thomas Benge. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Villagers in Lidgate hold a war memorial rededication service for three men who dies in World War Two, Second Lieutenant Richard Dewing, Private Ivan Hazell and Trooper Thomas Benge. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk butchers’ closes its doors after 52 years

J R CREASEY BUTCHERS PEASENHALL

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk butchers’ closes its doors after 52 years

J R CREASEY BUTCHERS PEASENHALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after crash at pub

A man has died and three others were injuyred when a white Nissan Qashqai crashed into a Colehcter pub on Sunday. Picture: Kirsty Milligan/PA Wire

‘They’d have to be better than we’ve got’ – O’Neill on the prosect of January arrivals

Ipswich Town's general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Names of fallen WWII soldiers added to village memorial

Villagers in Lidgate held a war memorial rededication service for three men who died in World War Two Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Woodpeckers hit five to reach third round of the FA Vase

Ryan Keeble celebrates after scoring for Woodbridge against Godmanchester. Picture: PAUL LEECH

Relentless U’s move to within one point of the play-offs

Brandon Comley, who broke the deadlock with a superb long-range shot during Saturday's 3-2 win at Mansfield Town. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists