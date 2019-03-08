Double fatal house fire post-mortem examinations due to take place

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Post-mortem examinations into two people who died in a house explosion in Suffolk are due to take place this weekend.

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police and firefighters will also be continuing their investigations into what happened at the house in The Street, Lidgate, where firefighters were faced with a series of multiple explosions from the back of the building.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang, with one likening the sound to a "First World War bomb", during the incident on Tuesday, May 7.

They have reacted with sadness to the deaths, with John Whitefield, chairman of Lidgate Parish Council, said: "It has shocked the village.

"It is very sad news and all our thoughts at this time are with the family."

The deaths are being treated as unexplained, but detectives do not currently believe anyone else is involved.

Home Office post-mortem examinations are due to take place on Saturday, while formal identification procedures have not yet taken place.

Mother and daughter Pamela and Julie Tierney are understood to live at the village address.

Enquiries by police and fire service investigators have concluded at the scene, but the investigation is ongoing and police said it is too early to comment on the possible cause of the explosions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference CAD 122 of May 7.