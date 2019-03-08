Two people 'unaccounted for' after suspected gas explosion near Newmarket

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Two people are unaccounted for following a house blaze caused by a suspected gas explosion, firefighters have said.

Four crews are at the scene of the fire at The Street in Lidgate, which is between Newmarket and Clare.

Suffolk police are also at the scene.

Lidgate Street at the junction of the B1063 has been closed, along with the turn-off for Cowlinge.

The location of the two people is unknown and the fire service will be working alongside the police to investigate where they are.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews received reports of thick black smoke coming from the building just after midday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called by the fire service at 12.10pm to initial reports of a gas explosion in Lidgate.

"A number of officers are currently at the scene of the incident."