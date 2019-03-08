Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Two people 'unaccounted for' after suspected gas explosion near Newmarket

PUBLISHED: 15:49 07 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:03 07 May 2019

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Two people are unaccounted for following a house blaze caused by a suspected gas explosion, firefighters have said.

Four crews are at the scene of the fire at The Street in Lidgate, which is between Newmarket and Clare.

Suffolk police are also at the scene.

Lidgate Street at the junction of the B1063 has been closed, along with the turn-off for Cowlinge.

The location of the two people is unknown and the fire service will be working alongside the police to investigate where they are.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews received reports of thick black smoke coming from the building just after midday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called by the fire service at 12.10pm to initial reports of a gas explosion in Lidgate.

"A number of officers are currently at the scene of the incident."

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

‘I’m grateful to have been a Tractor Boy... another experience made for a lifetime’ - Quaner’s message to Ipswich fans

Collin Quaner applauding fans after the 3-2 victory over Leeds United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two people ‘unaccounted for’ after suspected gas explosion near Newmarket

Firefighters are at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate, near Newmarket in Suffolk Picture: ARCHANT

Smoke billows from house after suspected gas explosion

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in Lidgate Stock picture: SUE ANDERSON

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Town fall just short of hitting 12,000 season tickets sales target... and ‘Early Bird’ deadline will not be extended

Ipswich Town supporters singing during Sunday's 3-2 home win against Leeds United. Photo: Steve Waller

Frinton on top of the EAPL, while rain ruins Copdock v Bury clash

Ashley Watson, who scored 41 in Frinton's victory over Burwell & Exning, in the East Anglian Premier League. Picture: TIM FERLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists