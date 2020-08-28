How do you feel about life after lockdown? Take our survey
PUBLISHED: 07:00 31 August 2020
Archant
After such an extraordinary year, in which coronavirus has changed our lives in so many ways, we want to know how you’re feeling about key issues – like health, employment, holidays and leisure.
We’ve carried out reader surveys in the past, asking people for the views about living in Suffolk, and they always get a huge response.
This one is very different for obvious reasons, but we hope as many of you as possible will take a few minutes to respond to the 20 questions. We will keep this survey open for a week.
