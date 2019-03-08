Sunshine and Showers

Photos show dramatic rescue after kayak capsizes off coast

PUBLISHED: 15:31 04 May 2019

Two kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMAN

Two kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMAN

Archant

Two kayakers have been saved off the coast of Essex by lifeboat rescuers.

Two kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMANTwo kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMAN

The volunteers of Clacton RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) sprung into action following a report of a capsized kayaker near to the Gunfleet Wind Farm, four miles south of Clacton.

Just before 10am today both of the station's inshore lifeboats were launched by the volunteer crew at the request of the UK Coastguard to assist the kayakers who had gotten into difficulty.

Clacton's D class Arthur Hamilton was the first to launch and made straight for the wind farm with three crew.

As they got near they spotted a black dot towards the western end and on the approach an oar was seen being waved.

Two kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMANTwo kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMAN

Once alongside, the casualty - who was quickly pulled into the lifeboat - expressed concern for their fellow kayaker.

At this moment the Atlantic class lifeboat David Porter MPS arrived on scene and searched for the second kayaker while the first was cared for by the D class crew.

The crew of the Atlantic 85 quickly located the second kayaker who had managed to get back on top of his kayak.

Two kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMANTwo kayakers were rescued off the coast of Clacton. Picture: PETE INMAN

Both casualties were suffering from the effects of exposure and immersion in the cold sea and were quickly taken back to the lifeboat station where they were attended to by off-duty ambulance staff - who happen to be volunteer lifeboat crew - while awaiting the arrival of the ambulance.

RNLI helmsman Adrian Rose said: “We are glad we could help these two kayakers today and feel that their lives have been saved due to our ability to make a quick response, and that they managed to request help using a mobile phone.

“Due to their position they were unlikely to have been seen from the shore, and the wind today was pushing them further out to sea.”

He added: “We highly recommend the use of dedicated means of alerting distress, such as the RYA SafeTrx App which can save vital minutes in an emergency.”

