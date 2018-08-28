Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students provde a lifeline for the elderly at care home

PUBLISHED: 16:12 14 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 14 November 2018

YOPEY Befrienders with residents at Hillside Care Home in Great Cornard. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

YOPEY Befrienders with residents at Hillside Care Home in Great Cornard. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

Paul Sanwell OPP

As thousands of people over the age of 65 feel they have nobody to turn to for help and support students at one Suffolk school have turned to spending valuable time with their elders as part of a ground breaking scheme.

Anna Morley with one of the residents at the Hillside Care Home in Great Cornard. Picture: PAUL SANWELLAnna Morley with one of the residents at the Hillside Care Home in Great Cornard. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

Seventeen-year-old’s Kyra Nel and Anna Morley along with Chloe Jackson, 18, who are sixth formers at Thomas Gainsborough School, in Great Cornard, make weekly visits to Hillside Care Home to link up with residents.

It’s a project, inspired by Tony Gearing, who set up YOPEY Befrienders who volunteer to visit care homes near their school to help ease loneliness while learning life lessons and vital skills for the future.

The three students have been involved for over a year and one which has proved to be both invaluable to the care home and the people who live there.

As one resident 91-year-old Dorothy Dot said: “It’s lovely to see their smile; it’s worth a million dollars.”

Chloe Jackson with Hillside Care Home resident Mary Driscol. Picture: PAUL SANWELLChloe Jackson with Hillside Care Home resident Mary Driscol. Picture: PAUL SANWELL

And Bob Taylor, 79, said: “It just brightens up my day. We are always knocking the young people but this idea is just great.”

Meanwhile, 88-year-old Leonard Plant added: “It’s just wonderful. I can talk to them about my life and work on the farm and they listen intently. It’s really lovely to see them each week. It’s lovely to see somebody younger than us that we can talk to.”

Stroke victim Yvonne Glen was also delighted to see the students.

The 73-year-old said: “It’s great that we can have a quick chat with them and it is of interest to them to see what goes on in these places and they get on so well with all the residents.”

Chloe Jackson chats to residents at Hillside Care Home. Picture: RUSSELL COOKChloe Jackson chats to residents at Hillside Care Home. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Chloe, who is studying physiology, sociology and history, along with Kyra, studying health and sociology, and Anna, studying chemistry, biology and geography, said they loved the opportunity to visit the residents.

“I think that it’s really rewarding and if you are brightening up someone’s day it somehow brightens your day,” said Kyra. “It’s nice to know that we have done something to them and we can see what a different it makes to them.

And Anna added: “It’s really nice to come away from school and do something different.”

Joleen Anderson, the manageress at the care home, said the students were a real asset and appreciated the time they spent with the residents while Mr Gearing said he was hoping to expand the project across Suffolk.

Kyra Nel with Hillside Care Home resident Leonard Plant. Picture: RUSSELL COOKKyra Nel with Hillside Care Home resident Leonard Plant. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

“The young girls are a lifeline to the outside world for the residents and we are looking for more schools and care homes to take part. The Great Cornard scheme shows great promise and they have been blazing a successful trail.

“They are learning simple life skill lessons with empathy and learning to be responsible.”

Anyone who wants to take part in the scheme can contact Mr Gearing on 01440 821654 or go to the website https://yopeybefriender.org/

Chloe Jackson, Anna Morley and Kyra Jackson with Hillside Care Home resident Yvonne Glen. Picture: RUSSELL COOKChloe Jackson, Anna Morley and Kyra Jackson with Hillside Care Home resident Yvonne Glen. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Chloe Jackson with Hillside Care Hom resident Yvonne Glen. Picture: RUSSELL COOKChloe Jackson with Hillside Care Hom resident Yvonne Glen. Picture: RUSSELL COOK

Council reveals swathe of cutbacks from 2019 and proposals for council tax increase from 2019

15:25 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Winter gritting and support fleet reductions have been tabled as part of cost cutting measures at Suffolk County Council from 2019 Picture: SIMON PARKER

Millions of pounds of cutbacks for council services in Suffolk next year have been revealed – with homes facing further council tax rises for the next three years.

Zero chance of Brexit deal getting through House, says Martin

11 minutes ago Paul Geater
Sandy Martin said there is zero chance of Parliament backing the Brexit deal. Picture: SEANA HUGHES

MPs from across Suffolk and north Essex were still waiting to hear details of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for most of Wednesday – but the area’s only Labour MP warned there was “zero chance” of the agreement getting support from the House of Commons.

Suffolk police seeks ‘inspirational’ chief constable

41 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police, is retiring in April next year Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk police is seeking an ‘inspirational’ replacement for its outgoing chief constable.

Firefighters concerned after bungalow floods

46 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Ducksen Road, Mendlesham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to a flooded home in Mendlesham today amid concerns property’s electric under-floor heating could be a safety hazard.

Felixstowe schools to part ties with controversial academy trust

47 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
Felixstowe Academy is to cut ties with Academies Enterprise Trust Picture: PAUL NIXON

An academy trust which has come under fire from concerned parents is to relinquish control of two Felixstowe schools amid government pressure.

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

51 minutes ago Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Mass delays on Liverpool Street service

55 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Greater Anglia have announced delays and cancellations after a points failure Picture: NEIL PERRY

Delays and cancellations are expected from London Liverpool Street services to East Anglia after a points failure.

Most read

Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Lambert’s still got it! Town’s Champions League winning boss impressing in training

Paul Lambert won eight trophies at Celtic. Photo: PA

Bargain Hunt’s Tim Wonnacott is auctioning off his own antiques

Tim Wonnacott unpacking at Sworders. Picture: Sworders

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Meet 100 of Suffolk’s most inspirational women

Goldie Sayers , Team GB Javelin Thrower and one of Suffolk's 100 Inspiring Women speaking at the event Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman, 22, accused of causing teenage passenger’s death by careless driving on road to Ipswich

Izzy Cottrell, who died after a crash on the A1071 at Hadleigh Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24